Vijayawada: Public transport department staff urge govt to concede their just demands

Vijayawada: Public transport department staff under the aegis of The Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department Employees Associations Joint Action Committee (APPTDJAC) staged protests in the State on Saturday demanding that the government concede their demands.

The employees contend that they would suffer huge loss if the government implements the new PRC.

The JAC conveners Y Srinivasa Rao and Palisetti Damodara Rao in a press release on Saturday pointed out that the PRC used to be constituted once in every four-and-a-half years when the staff was part of the APSRTC.

They said the Public Transport Department was formed with the merger of the RTC with the government. The two conveners said the public transport department staff would suffer if the PRC is implemented once in 10 years. They said JAC had submitted a memorandum to the APSRTC MD with 45 demands on February 1.

They said the RTC management is yet to invite the Public Transport Department for the talks. They demanded that the RTC management respond to their demands and problems. They said the RTC employees waged a prolonged struggle for many decades and got many benefits and now the employees were losing those benefits gradually after the RTC was merged with government.

Employees of the Public Transport Department held demonstrations in the State on Saturday as part of the preparation for the strike.

The two conveners said the Public Transport Department staff would join the strike from February 7 if the government not conceded to the demands of the PRC Sadhana Samithi.

They said the transport department staff would continue the protests near the 129 RTC depots in the State on Sunday.