Vijayawada: Railway organises mega Pension Payment Order mela

Vijayawada : The Vijayawada division of the South-Central Railway organised Secondary Family Pension- Mega Pension Payment Order (PPO) Mela here on Friday. The event was organised to distribute the PPOs of Secondary Family Pension to the unmarried, widow, divorced daughters, mentally and physically disabled wards of deceased Railway Employees in the past two years.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil was the chief guest and D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Infrastructure) was the guest of honour.

The DRM thanked the Pensioners Association members for their valuable support. He stated that commemorating 75 years of Independence 75 pension payment orders are being distributed in this second tranche of PPO Mela.

Addressing the gathering, the DRM stated that employee welfare is always the first priority of their organisation. He said that Railways always stands beside and back up the family members and wards during their darkest times by providing monetary benefits in the form of pension in a timely manner.

He said, “When the whole nation is in a festive mood, my brothers and sisters are busy with the task of safe transit of our esteemed passengers. This reflects our commitment and dedication towards duty and service to the nation.” He lauded the efforts of Personnel and Accounts Branch Officers and Staff for clearing the pending cases on war footing by forming a special cell and maintaining close liaison with Bank Officials to get back the new PPOs for the dependents. Narendra A Patil Mohan wished the 75 secondary family pensioners advanced Happy Navaratri and this day will be a beacon of hope and positive change in their lives.

D Srinivasa Rao said that Vijayawada Division always led by example in serving its employees and family members with dedicated efforts. He congratulated M Bala Muralidhar, Sr DPO and Dr EV Siva Rama Krishna, Sr DFM for jointly forming a special cell to deal with pending secondary family pension cases. He also said that hard work and commitment of the employees will never go in vain and shall be bestowed back to their family members in the form of pension during their troubled times. Later, the DRM distributed Secondary Family Pension PPOs to 75 eligible dependents. Out of 75 Secondary Family Pensioners, five are Divyang Jan, 32 widowed daughters and 13 were divorced daughters and the rest are unmarried daughters.

APO Srinath, other officers and staff, representatives of Pensioner Association, Vijayawada participated in the event.