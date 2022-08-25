Vijayawada: Rare surgery conducted on infant to remove strange tumour

Vijayawada (NTR District): The paediatric surgeons of Ankura Hosptials, Vijayawada, have performed a very rare surgery on an infant to remove a tumour and saved her.

Addressing the media on the hospital premises here on Wednesday, Ankura Hospital medical director Dr TV Vijay Kumar said that an 18-month-old infant developed a tumour on the left side of her neck and it had been growing threatening to incapacitate her left arm. The doctors in a biopsy test found a hybrid neurofibroma tumour, which is very rare among children.

Consultant paediatric surgeon Dr Varun Kumar said that it was a challenging task to remove the tumour since it was very near to the nerves it could damage them. After an 8-hour surgery, the 3-cm tumour, which was found to be not malignant, was removed. The doctors put the girl, who is now two and half years old, on monitoring to closely watch her condition. She overcame the postoperative complications and the recovery was fine, he said.

Plastic surgeon Dr Tarun Kanth removed the tumour and the girl was put on physiotherapy and slowly she is able to lift her left hand.

The girl's father, P Venkateswara Rao, said that they are happy that their child is fine now and thanked the team of the doctors for saving her. Consultant paediatric intensivist Dr Ravi Kumar was present at the press meet.