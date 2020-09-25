Vijayawada: Revenue staff decry unjust transfers, stopping of salaries

Vijayawada: Some district collectors are transferring the employees though there is a ban on general transfers and the Treasury authorities are stopping the salaries for months together though the TTA is not allowed, said the office-bearers of the AP Revenue Services Association while submitting a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister and minister for revenue Dharmana Krishna Das here on Wednesday.



President Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary Ch Krishna Murthy informed the Deputy Chief Minister that the employees were facing financial troubles and mental agony without their mistakes.

They recalled that after the departmental promotion committee issued promotions in August this year from deputy tahsildar to tahsildar and the chief commissioner of land administration duly issued allotment orders to post them in the existing vacancies.

However, the district collectors due to administrative convenience or local political pressure or to shift the non-performing officers to non-focal posts, have transferred the officers in the cadre of tahsildar, deputy tahsildar and senior assistant which is violation of the general ban on transfers.

Since there is general ban on transfers, the treasury authorities are stopping the salaries of those transferred employees. Now, the affected employees have to move their file from the collectorate to finance department in the Secretariat, to get ratification which takes at least six to nine months. And their salaries would be kept in abeyance for the reason they obeyed the orders of transfer.

They appealed to the Deputy Chief Minister to instruct the district collectors not to transfer the employees, without prior concurrence of the finance department.

The Dy CM was also requested to instruct the finance department not to stop the salaries of the revenue employees who were transferred in almost all the districts. He was also urged to instruct the finance department to stop the salaries of the transferring authority instead of stopping the transferred employees.