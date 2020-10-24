Vijayawada: Rich tributes paid to police martyrs

Vijayawada: Krishna District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu paid rich tributes to the Greyhounds junior commando Karri Manoj Kumar, who laid his life while serving the country in Visakhapatnam district in 2008. Manoj Kumar hails from Mula Lanka village of Kalidindi mandal in Krishna district and he died while travelling in a boat in Seeleru rivulet in Visakhapatnam district during the combing operations against Maoists. The boat suddenly plunged into the river resulting in the death of Major and some other police personnel.



As part of the police martyrs commemoration week, the district police on Friday visited the residences of the police personnel, who sacrificed their lives for the nation and paid homage. SP Ravindranath Babu had garlanded the statue of Manoj Kumar which was installed by the villagers in the memory of departed commando in the village and paid floral tributes.

Addressing the villagers, the SP said the police and the country always remember the services and sacrifices made by the police personnel. He said he was delighted to visit the village and meet the family members, friends, relatives and other villagers. He recalled how the police had struggled to unearth the bodies from the Sileru river after the mishap occurred. He said Manoj had brought glory to Krishna district.

Kailaluru MLA D Nageswara Rao said he was very happy to participate in the meeting organized to commemorate the brave police Manoj Kumar. He said the people of Krishna district would never forget the sacrifice made by Major Kumar to the state and the country.

Kailaluru circle inspector YL Naidu, Kalidindi SI ADL Janardhan and other police personnel participated in the meeting.