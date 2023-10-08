  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Rich tributes paid to SR Sankaran on his death anniversary

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and Sub-Collector Adithi Singh paying floral tributes at the statue of S R Sankaran in Vijayawada on Saturday
x

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and Sub-Collector Adithi Singh paying floral tributes at the statue of S R Sankaran in Vijayawada on Saturday

Highlights

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar paid rich tributes to former Chief Secretary late S R Sankaran on his death anniversary at Ambedkar Bhavan, near Lenin Centre along with Vijayawada Sub- Collector Aditi Singh here on Saturday.

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar paid rich tributes to former Chief Secretary late S R Sankaran on his death anniversary at Ambedkar Bhavan, near Lenin Centre along with Vijayawada Sub- Collector Aditi Singh here on Saturday.

They garlanded the statue of Sankaran and recalled his remarkable contributions to the State of Andhra Pradesh.

S R Sankaran was known for his tireless efforts to uplift the marginalised sections of society and his exceptional dedication to public service left an indelible mark on the bureaucracy and the administration.

“‘As we remember his life and work, it serves as a reminder of the ideals we should strive for in our collective pursuit of an equitable society,” said the VMC Commissioner.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X