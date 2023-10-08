Vijayawada: Rich tributes paid to SR Sankaran on his death anniversary

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar paid rich tributes to former Chief Secretary late S R Sankaran on his death anniversary at Ambedkar Bhavan, near Lenin Centre along with Vijayawada Sub- Collector Aditi Singh here on Saturday.



They garlanded the statue of Sankaran and recalled his remarkable contributions to the State of Andhra Pradesh.

S R Sankaran was known for his tireless efforts to uplift the marginalised sections of society and his exceptional dedication to public service left an indelible mark on the bureaucracy and the administration.

“‘As we remember his life and work, it serves as a reminder of the ideals we should strive for in our collective pursuit of an equitable society,” said the VMC Commissioner.