Live
- TDP leaders stage candlelight show in support of Naidu
- IIT-Madras launches School of Sustainability
- Rajnath to visit Italy, France to strengthen defence ties
- INDIA bloc certainly a challenge: Dharmendra
- Prisons get devices to detect hidden phones
- Display varied art forms to impress devotees in Brahmotsavam: TTD JEO
- Practical tips for embracing and sustaining heart-healthy lifestyle
- Legal Circles 08-10-2023
- Central Bank of India 5-Km Run today
- Rajamahendravam: ISRO hailed for Chandrayaan-3 success
Just In
Vijayawada: Rich tributes paid to SR Sankaran on his death anniversary
Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar paid rich tributes to former Chief Secretary late S R Sankaran on his death anniversary at Ambedkar Bhavan, near Lenin Centre along with Vijayawada Sub- Collector Aditi Singh here on Saturday.
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar paid rich tributes to former Chief Secretary late S R Sankaran on his death anniversary at Ambedkar Bhavan, near Lenin Centre along with Vijayawada Sub- Collector Aditi Singh here on Saturday.
They garlanded the statue of Sankaran and recalled his remarkable contributions to the State of Andhra Pradesh.
S R Sankaran was known for his tireless efforts to uplift the marginalised sections of society and his exceptional dedication to public service left an indelible mark on the bureaucracy and the administration.
“‘As we remember his life and work, it serves as a reminder of the ideals we should strive for in our collective pursuit of an equitable society,” said the VMC Commissioner.