Vijayawada: Rs. 100 coin to honour legendary N T Rama Rao

Vijayawada : The Union Government has decided to release a Rs-100 commemorative coin in the name of the former chief minister and legendary actor N T Rama Rao on the occasion of his birth centenary year.

The coin will be released by President Droupadi Murmu on August 28, according to a press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the commemorative coin has been sent to all the family members of NTR family. It is learnt that all the family members, including TDP national president N Chandarababu Naidu will attend the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to sources, the daughter of NTR and present state BJP president D Purandeswari, who has been in BJP for the past nine years, had played a key role in the decision of the Centre to release the special commemorative coin. The RBI had consulted her on the design of the coin.

The Rs-100 coin has a diameter of 44 mm and 50 percent of the metal used is silver, 40 percent consists of copper, 5 percent nickel and 5 percent iron. One side of the coin will have three lions and Ashok Chakra and on the other side will be the image of NTR. Below that will be embossed as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Satajayanti 1923-2023 in Hindi language.