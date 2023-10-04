Vijayawada: Rs 30 L ex gratia announced to kin of constable

Vijayawada: Director general of police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy on Tuesday announced ex gratia of Rs 30 lakh to the family of a constable, who was attacked and killed during the Vinayaka Chaviti procession in Agiripalli mandal of Eluru district.



Constable Gandham Narendra was attending the duty at Agiripalli village of Eluru district on October 30. He asked the local Vinayaka Chaviti procession organisers to conclude the DJ music programme early. Enraged over it, a local villager Ulasa Ramakrishna attacked the constable and hit him on the head with a log.

Constable sustained grievous injury and was immediately shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada and later taken to Hyderabad. While undergoing treatment there, he succumbed. The DGP has taken the incident to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The CM expressed deep condolences over the incident and announced ex gratia of Rs 30 lakh to the kin deceased policeman.