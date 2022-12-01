Vijayawada: Rs 30.5 cr credited to 37,736 mothers' bank accounts

Vijayawada(NTR District): As many as 42,524 students were benefited under the fourth tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme as Rs 30.50 crore was credited into 37,376 bank accounts of the mothers of the students in NTR district on Wednesday.

District-level Vidya Deevena programme was organised at SRR & CVR Government Degree College here. Andhra Pradesh Planning Board Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, NTR District Collector Dr S Dilli Rao and others distributed specimen cheque to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Malladi Vishnu said Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme was started for the benefit of poor students, who are studying higher studies. The State government reimbursed Rs 10,000 for ITI, Rs 15,000 for Polytechnic and Rs 20,000 for degree, medicine and engineering course students for providing the expenses of food under this scheme, he added.

MLA Vishnu informed that the State government has brought many changes in education sector by providing infrastructure facilities under Manabadi Nadu – Nedu scheme.

Collector Dilli Rao informed that 42,524 students have been benefited from 211 colleges where they are studying ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, BEd, agricultural, medicine and nursing courses. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Avuthu Sri Sailaja, SRR & CVR Government Degree College Principal Dr K Bhagya Lakshmi, Social Welfare Deputy Director BV Vijaya Bharathi, Tribal Welfare Officer Rukmangadaya and others participated.