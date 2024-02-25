Vijayawada: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expresses surprise over allotment of only 24 seats to JSP

Vijayawada : YSR Congress party general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed doubt that Chandrababu Naidu himself might decide the candidature in the 24 Assembly constituencies allotted to Jana Sena party as part of poll tie-up.

Reacting on the TDP-Jana Sena combine list released on Saturday, Sajjala said that by accepting 24 seats Pawan Kalyan deceived his caste people and followers and stated that Pawan acting like TDP leader instead of the chief of another party.

He expressed surprise how Pawan Kalyan can wage a war with only 24 seats. He said Pawan Kalyan is unable to mention from where he is contesting. He said Pawan Kalyan announced the names of five candidates only and the remaining 19 candidates will be decided by Chandrababu Naidu. He expressed surprise over Pawan Kalyan extending support to TDP which was on the wane. He said Naidu is not in a position to seek votes from people as he failed to develop the State during his regime.

Sajjala said that the TDP and Jana Sena are in false hope of tie-up with BJP. He said that both the parties are trying for BJP tie-up through TDP agents in BJP. He said the TDP cannot reach Jagan benchmark in providing social justice.

Meanwhile Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu said Pawan betrayed the trust of his cadre who are on a hope to get 60-70 seats. He said Pawan is trying to cheat the cadre by claiming that the party is likely to contest in 40 seats including parliamentary constituencies. He said it is better for Pawan to merge his party with TDP.

Minister for Tourism RK Roja questioned Pawan on the package he received from Chandrababu Naidu for reducing his party’s seats to 24 and deceiving the party cadre. She said Pawan should answer his party activists over compromising interests of both partymen and Kapu community.

She said Pawan has no guts to face Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy alone and hence he entered into unholy alliance with the TDP. She predicts the collapse of both TDP and Jana Sena parties.