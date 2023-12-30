  • Menu
Vijayawada : Sajjan Jindal calls on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, explains progress of Kadapa steel plant

Vijayawada : Sajjan Jindal calls on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, explains progress of Kadapa steel plant
JSW Group of companies chairman Sajjan Jindal calls on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday

Vijayawada : JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Thursday night.

Jindal explained about the progress of Kadapa Steel Plant and thanked the Chief Minister for extending cooperation in expediting the project. He said that their steel plant at Kadapa would play key role in the industrial progress of the State and their group is ready to develop the MSME Park at S Kota in Vizianagaram district.

He said arrangements are being made to lay its foundation stone next month and they are also ready to invest in solar energy.

The Chief Minister assured him full support to the industrialists in establishing their units in the State, more so in the backward areas.

