Vijayawada: Scanty rainfall haunts state

Vijayawada : Deficit rainfall haunts the state this monsoon season. More than 70 days have passed since the advent of rainy season but still farmers are eagerly waiting for the rains.

The state recorded minus-17 rainfall from June 1 to August 11, according to meteorological centre, Amaravati. Of the total 26 districts in the state, only five got the normal rainfall and the remaining 21 have deficit rainfall. Average rainfall of the state is 274 mm but so far it received only 226 mm rainfall.

All Rayalaseema districts received deficit rainfall. Tirupati district got minus 49 per cent rainfall which is the highest deficit this season so far. The district received only 116 rainfall from June 1 to August 11 as against the normal rainfall of 228 mm.

Annamaya district got 28 per cent deficit rainfall with only 135 mm as against normal rainfall of 188 mm. Chittoor district received 165 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 216 mm with deficit of 23 per cent. YSR district received 149 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 196 mm. Anantapur district normal rainfall is 148 mm but it received only 130 mm. Kurnool, Nandyal and Sri Sathyasai districts too recorded deficit rainfall this monsoon season till now.

On the other hand, Bapatla and East Godavari districts received 33 per cent deficit rainfall.

Normal rainfall of Palnadu district is 298 mm but it received only 198 mm. Normal rainfall of East Godavari district is 425 mm and it received only 285 mm this season till now.

West Godavari district received 32 per cent deficit rainfall. The district received 290 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 424 mm.

Nellore and Prakasam districts got 26 percent less rainfall this season.

Konaseema district, Bapatla, Eluru, Prakasam, Kakinada, NTR district, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli and Srikakulam districts are also experiencing deficit rainfall.

Only five districts got the normal rainfall till August 11 this season. Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Guntur, Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts received normal rainfall. If the deficit rainfall continues, the farmers have to face severe problems in this kharif season.