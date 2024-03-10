Vijayawada: Scholarships for girl students

Vijayawada : Coromandel International Ltd, a leader in Agriculture Industry, proudly hosted a Girl Child Education Scholarship programme, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) event aimed at supporting girl child education through school scholarships.

The event was held at the Makineni Basavapunaiah Vignan Kendra in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The CSR initiative focuses on providing school scholarships to 126 underprivileged girl students who are studying 10th Class in Govt High Schools fostering their education and creating a pathway to a brighter future. G V Subba Reddy, vice-president of the organisation, and KSR Chakravarthy, regional business head, were among those who participated in the event.