Vijayawada: Scouts, Guides celebrate Foundation Day

Vijayawada: Governor and president of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Andhra Pradesh State Association S Abdul Nazeer took part as the chief guest at the 74th Foundation Day and Flag Day celebrations of the organisation held at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.



Commissioner of School Education and State Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Andhra Pradesh S Suresh Kumar presented the Bharat Scouts and Guides scarf and the Flag to the Governor.

Later, the Governor presented Rajya Puraskar certificates to five Scouts—S Mohan, D Eswar Rao, K Gangadhar, G Nikhil and N Karthik and two Guides Ch Dharshaninianu and E Manga. He congratulated the winners of the Rajya Puraskar certificates and wished them success at the national-level also.