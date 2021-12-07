Vijayawada: SCR bags four energy conservation awards

Vijayawada: The South Central Railway (SCR) bagged four National Energy Conservation Awards for the energy conservation measures being adopted during the year 2021.

The awards will be presented the Bureau of Energy Efficiency of the Union Ministry of Power during the 31st National Energy Conservation week to be held from December 14 to 21.

National Energy Conservation Awards are announced every year to recognise the efforts of various industrial units, establishments, organisations that have shown exemplary performance in conservation of energy and effective utilisation of available energy.

The SCR has been adjudged for awards for various sectors and categories. The Divisional Railway Hospital at Vijayawada bagged first prize in Hospitals Sector of Buildings Category, Kacheguda Heritage Building in Hyderabad got the first prize in CPWD, State PWD and PHD sector of Institutions Category, Electric Traction Training Centre in Vijayawada got the second prize in CPWD, State PWD and PHD sector of Institutions category, The Sanchalan Bhavan (Secunderabad Divisional Headquarters Building) got the Certificate of Merit in CPWD, State PWD and PHD sector of Institutions Category.

The SCR has been consistently receiving the National Energy Conservation Awards for the past ten years from the Ministry of Power. The innovative and effective implementation of energy conservation measures by the zone and strictly adhering to the same has helped the Zone in receiving these awards.

SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the principal chief electrical engineer, the divisional railway managers of Vijayawada, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and officers and the staff of electrical department who were instrumental in achieving this distinction.

He stated that receiving the prestigious awards at the national level indicates commitment shown by each and every employee of the zone and it further acts as a motivation to maintain consistent performance in future.