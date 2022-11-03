Vijayawada: SCR employees urged to be transparent, honest

Vijayawada (NTR District): The aim of observing Vigilance Awareness Week is to achieve the goal of 'Transparency and Accountability in our Working System', stated DA Subrahmanyam, the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Vijayawada division of South Central Railway.

He was addressing a seminar on 'Corruption-Free India for a Developed Nation' organised by the Vijayawada division on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week in the Railway Auditorium here on Wednesday. Ankur Srivastava, Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer (Stores), South Central Railway, was the guest of honour.

Explaining the importance of Vigilance, the CVO said, "Indian Railways is one of the largest contributors to India's economy and that being in the service industry our works touch the lives of our customers in some form or the other, whether we interact with them or are working behind the scenes. Integrity and honesty are much more important for us being government employees. Speed and honesty with which we render our service makes a difference for the end user and improves our credibility in the public image. We, the government employees, must acquaint ourselves with updated rules to avoid committing mistakes. We must refrain from doing anything against the conduct rules by which we are governed."

Later, the CVO presented vigilance case studies through PowerPoint presentation showcasing the ways to find the culprits of wrong doings by the branch officers and staff during regular works.

Additional Divisional Manager D Srinivas Rao read out the message of President of India Droupadi Murmu. He asked those present to take this message to the 17,000 employees of the Division towards attaining the goal of Corruption Free India.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan, CMS of Railway Hospital Dr M Srilakshmi and ADRM (Operations) M Shrikant also participated. Earlier, a skit was performed by Bharat Scouts and Guides of Vijayawada division on the theme 'Corruption-Free India' depicting that an honest employee has a happy family. DPO Shahbaaz Hanoor proposed a vote of thanks.