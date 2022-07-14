Vijayawada: SCR registers fastest scrap sale of Rs 100 cr in 103 days

Vijayawada(NTR District): The South Central Railway is leading amongst all zones on Indian Railways in making efforts to achieve 'Mission Zero Scrap'. The zone has recorded a revenue of Rs 100 crore through scrap sale in just 103 days during 2022-23. The zone has doubled the scrap sale for the corresponding period of the previous financial year which was Rs 52.12 crore. The SCR has undertaken e-auction through Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) portal.

The SCR has been disposing condemned rails and other P-way items, railway locos, coaches, wagons, other ferrous and non-ferrous materials accumulated from Divisions and workshops. This practice has contributed towards clearing out workshops, loco sheds, railway units and premises and the conversion of every scrap material into a financial resource for the exchequer. Many of the workshops, sheds and some divisions have already achieved 'Mission Zero Scrap' and are maintaining the same.

The SCR has fully implemented the user depot module (UDM) at all stores depots across the zone. All users have been on-boarded and all transactions are being done only through UDM. Through all these initiatives of e-procurement and e-scrap sales the zone has been bestowed with Railway Board Efficiency Shield for best performance in materials management continuously for the past 11 years.

General Manager (In-Charge) Arun Kumar Jain complimented the officials and staff of the Materials Management Department for their continuous efforts in achieving the fastest scrap sale of Rs 100 crore within a short period. He stated that the e-auction process has improved transparency and ease of doing business. It has also reduced the grievances of purchasers and reduced the gap between Railways and the bidders.