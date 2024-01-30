Vijayawada: Second floor at VMC new building inaugurated

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi along with West MLA Vellamapalli Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the second floor of the newly constructed building at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) main office premises on Monday. The second floor building works had been completed at a cost of Rs 3.8 crore. Addressing the VMC staff, the Mayor said the second floor was allotted for the offices of Planning, Revenue, UCD PO, Horticulture, Public Relations and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

She informed that the second flood was neglected for a long time but the YSRCP government has decided to complete the pending works. She said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy allotted the funds for completion of the works. She further said the VMC has arranged a Reception Desk and waiting hall for the convenience of people, who visit the VMC office for various purposes.

Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said Vijayawada city witnessed development only after 2019. He said the YSRCP government allotted funds for the development of infrastructure facilities in the city and congratulated the VMC officials for completing the works. Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that the second floor has automatic electricity system and it would save electricity consumption, he said.

Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga, Avuthu Sri Sailaja, Additional Commissioners K Sakunthala (General), KV Satyavathi (Projects), chief engineer Prasad, deputy city planner Roy, other officials and staff were present on the occasion.