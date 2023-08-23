Vijayawada: Seminar held on Nano urea, DAP usage

Vijayawada: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) conducted a seminar to create awareness among the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) presidents and staff about the usage of IFFCO Nano Urea and DAP at the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Officers’ Association Hall in Veterinary Colony here on Tuesday.

In all 110 PACS presidents from Krishna and NTR districts and their staff attended. IFFCO State Marketing Manager T Sridhar Reddy attended the seminar as chief guest. During the Kharif season, farmers should mix the Nano Urea 4 ml into one litre of water and spray it for the first time after the completion of paddy plantation between 25 days and 30 days, he said.

Also, for the second time it could be sprayed between 50 days and 55 days, he added. Nano DAP should be used for seed treatment and purification of roots. The Nano DAP 4ml will be mixed in a litre of water and sprayed once after 30 days. The PACS staff should create awareness among farmers about the usage and how to spray these two products, he suggested.

Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited Krishna district manager Bandi Murali Kishore said that as per the changes coming in the cultivation and technology, the IFFCO has been producing Nano fertilisers for the benefit of farmers. He assured the PACS presidents and staff that the scarcity problem of urea would be resolved very soon. Markfed NTR district manager Mallika, IFFCO state ASD G Manasa, district manager G Nand Kishore Reddy, representative Raja Babu and others were present.