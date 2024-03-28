  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: ‘Shed reluctance to vote, it undermines democracy’

Vijayawada: ‘Shed reluctance to vote, it undermines democracy’
x

Former judge of the Supreme Court of India Justice Jasti Chelameswar speaking at the round table meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Highlights

Former judge of Supreme Court Justice Jasti Chalameswar takes part in a round table meeting organised by the Citizens for Democracy

Vijayawada : Former judge of Supreme Court Justice Jasti Chalameswar took part in a round table meeting organised by the Citizens for Democracy on ‘Democracy—Importance of Right to Vote’ here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Chalameswar said that as long as the people remain passive, the democracy will be weak. He exhorted people to become active in exercising their franchise to strengthen the democracy in the country. Right to vote is a constitutionally recognised right and the future generations will lead an honourable life if the democracy is strong.

Principal of Siddhartha Law College Dr Chennupati Divakar Babu recalled various judgments that strengthened the democracy delivered by Justice Jasti Chalameswar when he was the Supreme Court judge.

Secretary of Citizens for Democracy Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, President of Citizens for Democracy Justice G Bhavani Prasad, Noted physician Dr G Samaram, former mayor of Vijayawada Dr Jandhyala Sankar also spoke.

Many intellectuals, educationists, representatives of civil society, Law students of KLU and Siddhartha Law College were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X