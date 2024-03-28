Vijayawada: ‘Shed reluctance to vote, it undermines democracy’

Vijayawada : Former judge of Supreme Court Justice Jasti Chalameswar took part in a round table meeting organised by the Citizens for Democracy on ‘Democracy—Importance of Right to Vote’ here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Chalameswar said that as long as the people remain passive, the democracy will be weak. He exhorted people to become active in exercising their franchise to strengthen the democracy in the country. Right to vote is a constitutionally recognised right and the future generations will lead an honourable life if the democracy is strong.

Principal of Siddhartha Law College Dr Chennupati Divakar Babu recalled various judgments that strengthened the democracy delivered by Justice Jasti Chalameswar when he was the Supreme Court judge.

Secretary of Citizens for Democracy Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, President of Citizens for Democracy Justice G Bhavani Prasad, Noted physician Dr G Samaram, former mayor of Vijayawada Dr Jandhyala Sankar also spoke.

Many intellectuals, educationists, representatives of civil society, Law students of KLU and Siddhartha Law College were also present.