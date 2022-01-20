Vijayawada: Siddhartha College enters MoU to start AI courses

Vijayawada: PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, Vijayawada, has emerged as maiden non-engineering institute to launch Alan Turing Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Artificial Intelligence by signing a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based IT firm Blackbuck Engineers on Wednesday, said College Principal Dr M Ramesh.

The Blackbuck experts will train the students and faculty of the college in emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science and Blockchain technology and others. The Centre of Excellence will be working towards research in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning relevant to industry and academia.

The CoE will foster teaching in State-of- art AI courses, training and workshops catering to the needs of the students and outreach programmes for reskilling. The college principal said the tie-up will bring futuristic virtual platform to the college. With this tie-up, Siddhartha stands first in the State to implement the next generation methodologies in education sector.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by College Principal Dr Ramesh, Director Vemuri Babu Rao, Dean Prof Rajesh Jampala and placement officer Sridhar Kavuri.