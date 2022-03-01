  • Menu
Vijayawada: Singers pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar

Singers rendering songs at a programme of musical tribute to legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar at Thummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan
Highlights

Mayur Orchestra paid glowing tributes to legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar with its programme ‘Sradhanjali’ at Tummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalakshetram on Sunday night.

Mohammad Khaja, the organiser and founder of the orchestra, said that the show was organised to pay respects to the famous singer, music composer, Bharata Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

"The show contains the songs of Lata composed by different music directors in different films including Telugu." About 20 songs were presented by singers Mohammad Khaja, Vinay, Shanawaz, Satya, Sridhar, Sivaleela, Sudharani, Keerthana, Pragna, Dr Bhargavi and Ranjani.

