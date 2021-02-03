Vijayawada: SP, ASP inspect sensitive, hypersensitive villages

Vijayawada: Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu on Tuesday visited some sensitive and hypersensitive villages as part of the inspection for the second phase of panchayat polls to be held in Gudivada revenue division on February 13. He visited Annavaram, Mudinepalli, Vadali, Chigurukota, Mandavalli, Ayyavari Rudravaram, Kaikaluru and other villages and inspected the arrangements being made for the polling.

During his visit, the SP asked the police officials and staff to be on high alert and make all arrangements for the peaceful conduct of polls in Gudivada revenue division. He inspected the polling centre premises in different villages and made suggestions to the police to ensure security and prevent any untoward incidents during the polling. Briefing media at the Kaikaluru police station, he said the second phase polling process started in Gudivada revenue division. The police have identified all the sensitive and hypersensitive villages and have drawn up action plan to prevent any untoward incident in the villages. He said the Special Enforcement Bureau stepped up vigil to check smuggling of liquor and prevent unlawful activities. He said it is the responsibility of the police to ensure peaceful and fair elections. Additional superintendent of police Malika Garg visited some villages in Kanchikacharla, Veerulapadu mandals and inspected the villages where polling will be held in the first phase on February 9. She along with the Nandigama DSP Nageswara Reddy and other officials checked the vehicles. She visited Paritala police station and inspected the surroundings in the village.