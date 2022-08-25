Vijayawada: Speed up housing works, Collector Dilli Rao tells officials

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials to speed up housing constructions and to strive for reaching targets. On Wednesday, he reviewed the status of housing construction in the district through a videoconference with MPDO, MRO, Municipal Commissioners and housing AE from the Collectorate here.

During the meeting, the Collector instructed the officials for speedy progress and special care on house constructions and told them not to delay works. The officials have a big responsibility towards reaching the government's target and helping the people to get their own dream houses, he added. The Collector fixed targets to the officers during the meeting.

He said that 10,711 houses to be started or completed in the Vijayawada East, West, and Central limits. Likewise, he set targets to MPDOs of Nandigama, Tiruvur, Vijayawada rural, Mylavaram, Penuganchiprolu, Nandigama, Ibrahimpatnam, Kanchikacharla, Chandarlapadu, Veerulapadu and Jaggayyapeta. He ordered that the work must be completed at the earliest.

Joint Collector Nupur Vijay,n DRO K Mohan Kumar, Housing PD Sridevi, trainee Deputy Collectors Ramalakshmi, Bhanu and others attended the meeting.