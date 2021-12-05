Vijayawada: State govt employees brace for agitation from tomorrow

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh JAC Krishna district leaders said 13 lakh State government employees and pensioners are ready to start an agitation from December 7 protesting against the inaction of the State government on implementation of the PRC, not releasing DA arrears and not fulfilling promises like scrapping the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The APJAC Krishna district leaders convened an emergency meeting at the APNGOs Association hall here on Sunday and decided to start an agitation demanding the government to concede their genuine demands. The meeting was convened in view of the action plan chalked out by two important employees association APJAC and APJAC, Amaravati on launching agitation from December 7.

After the emergency meeting, speaking to the media along with the JAC leaders, chairman of the Krishna district JAC A Vidya Sagar said the State government is grossly neglecting the demands of the employees on implementation of the PRC and not releasing seven installments of Dearness Allowance, which has been pending for many months.

Vidya Sagar alleged that only YSRCP government did not release the seven DA arrears in the history of AP. He lamented such a situation had never arisen in the State before. Referring to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Vidya Sagar said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured that the CPS would be scrapped after he was voted to power but there is no response on it even after over two years of the YSRCP rule. Vidya Sagar said CM Jagan also promised to regularise the contract employees in the State but failed to fulfill it.

He said the State government employees are not in a position to withdraw their money from GPF and APGLI. He demanded that the government explain to the employees why it is not revealing the PRC report. He said the employees have no other option but to launch agitation protesting against the inaction of the government on conceding to the demands of the 13 lakh employees and pensioners in the State. Vidya Sagar pointed out that the JAC leaders had submitted a representation to Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on December 1 on their demands and issued notice on agitation. He said the employees would start protest demonstrations on December 7 wearing black badges and stage dharna during the lunch hours near the government offices on December 10.

He said the employees would protest in all mandals and revenue divisions on December 13 and stage protests near the district headquarters from 9 am to 2 pm on December 21.

Pensioners' association district president K Dali Naidu, Teachers' association representatives Sundaraiah, Class IV employees' association State leader V Sairam and other leaders spoke on the occasion. The leaders demanded that the government release the pending DA arrears and implement the PRC.

JAC leaders D Srinivas, A Sambasiva Rao, Akkiraju Rajkumar, V Leela Prasad, Ch Sriram and others participated in the meeting.