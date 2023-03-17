Vijayawada: Students advised to achieve good marks in SSC

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao advised the Class-X students to study peacefully and achieve goodresults.

He visited Telaprolu Bapanaiah aided school in one town of Vijayawada on Thursday.

The SSC Public Examinations will commence from April 3 to 18. During the visit, the collector evaluated the SSC student's standards by interacting with them.

He advised students to get good marks by competing with each other. As many as 30,134 (15,530 boys and 14,604 girls) students will be attending public examinations in the district, from these 27,329 students are regular and the remaining 2,805 are private candidates.

The district administration has set up 154 centres across the district with 154 Chief Superintendents, 154 Departmental Officers, and two additional departmental officers, 70 custodians and five flying squads to supervise the examinations.