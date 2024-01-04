  • Menu
Vijayawada: Students told to focus on career

DCP Vishal Gunni with students at Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College on Wednesday

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni explained the importance of NCC to students in their career, while inaugurating the NCC festival—VIJAYANTA—of the 4 Andhra Girls Battalion at Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College here on Wednesday.

He advised students to focus on their career and to make productive use of mobile phones. He asked students to obey instructions of parents and make bright and clear decisions in their career under the guidance of elders and parents.

The principal said asked students to participate in NCC and excel. The Dean said that students should learn best qualities of unity and discipline as the motto of NCC. Students are advised to participate in various camps including Republic Day Parade at Delhi.

X