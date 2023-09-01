Vijayawada: Students visit Aries Agro factory

Vijayawada: As part of CSR activity, Aries Agro Limited conducted an awareness programme over the production of the products and quality checking for Class 8 and 9 students of VIVA School at Aries Agro Limited Factory, Surampalli near Vijayawada on Thursday.



Aries company representatives Gous, Naga Srinivas, Venkateswara Rao, Rama Rao and Ashok Babu explained about the ‘Bhu-Parikshak’ digital device, which can be used for soil testing. South region representative Jaya Pradeep Subramaniyan explained about ‘Energizing Earth’ to the students.