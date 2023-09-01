Live
- Singaporeans vote for ceremonial president after rare political scandals
- Daily Forex Rates (01-09-2023)
- Karimnagar: Govt gives nod to prepare DPR for redesign, restoration of Kalvala project
- Google tests new tool to watermark, identify AI images
- Apple sets this MacBook Pro as a "Vintage Product"; Details
- Future Women Leaders Programme from Sep 1-3 in Hyderabad
- Visakhapatnam: ‘Nada Vidya Bharati’ to be conferred on Annavarapu Ramaswamy
- Sharp shooter death: Police register FIR against DCF, ACF and RFO
- Govt. is committed to support tenant farmers, says YS Jagan disburses Rythu Bharosa funds
- Ignoring all flak, INDIA leaders say ‘cheese’ at Mumbai conclave
Just In
Vijayawada: Students visit Aries Agro factory
Highlights
As part of CSR activity, Aries Agro Limited conducted an awareness programme over the production of the products and quality checking for Class 8 and 9 students of VIVA School at Aries Agro Limited Factory, Surampalli near Vijayawada on Thursday.
Vijayawada: As part of CSR activity, Aries Agro Limited conducted an awareness programme over the production of the products and quality checking for Class 8 and 9 students of VIVA School at Aries Agro Limited Factory, Surampalli near Vijayawada on Thursday.
Aries company representatives Gous, Naga Srinivas, Venkateswara Rao, Rama Rao and Ashok Babu explained about the ‘Bhu-Parikshak’ digital device, which can be used for soil testing. South region representative Jaya Pradeep Subramaniyan explained about ‘Energizing Earth’ to the students.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS