Vijayawada: Submit details for land acquisition along highways, officials told

Vijayawada: Sub-collector HM Dhyana Chandra on Friday directed the officials to submit details for the land acquisition required for laying service roads and development of junctions on Vijayawada-Machilipatnam national highway and Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway near Nandigama and other areas.



The sub-collector reviewed with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) tahsildars on the pending works of along the highways. He asked the officials to submit details for the requirement of land, market value of lands to acquire the lands for junctions development in Kankipadu mandal. He also asked the officials to submit details for the land acquisition for laying service roads in Nandigama and other nearby areas.

Dhyana Chandra instructed the officials to submit details of the pending works near Gosala, Penamaluru and Kankipadu. NHAI project director Amir Ali, manager Amrutlal Sahu, Nandigama tahsildar D Chandrasekhar, Penamaluru tahsildar B Naik, Kankipadu tahsildar TV Satish and others attended the meeting.