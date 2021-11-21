Vijayawada: TDP cadres protest against remarks in Assembly

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party leaders and functionaries staged a protest near Ghat road of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple on Sunday, condemning the objectionable remarks made against the family members of the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly.

The TDP functionaries holding the banner staged a protest near the entrance of the Ghat road and broke coconuts on the road.

The TDP workers strongly condemned the remarks made against Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chandrababu Naidu in the House. They warned that they would not tolerate such remarks against the TDP leaders.