Vijayawada: TDP leaders favour Assembly boycott

Vijayawada: Majority of the TDP leaders who attended the party politburo meeting under the chairmanship of N Chandrababu Naidu here on Thursday favoured boycott of upcoming Assembly session even as the dilemma over the same continues in the party.

Airing their opinion on the issue, the leaders felt there was no point in attending the session as the ruling party was only interested in humiliating TDP leadership and diverting the attention of the people from the real issues. Referring to the previous sessions, the TDP leaders said there was no constructive discussion on any subject.

The treasury benches had no interest in discussing the alarming financial issues, agricultural problems that the farmers were facing or the lack of job opportunities, senior leaders of the TDP felt and insisted on boycotting the session.

Moreover, there was no room for any democratic debate at all and every time any TDP member stood up, he or she would only be silenced by personal attacks and character assassinations.

The meeting asked Naidu to take the final call at the Telugu Desam Legislature Party meet later but reminded him of the humiliation heaped on him in the House the last time which left Naidu in tears later.