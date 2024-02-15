Vijayawada: TDP leaders told to get into poll mode

Rajahmundry/ Vijayawada : TDP on Wednesday took two major decisions: release a list of 10 candidates for Assembly constituencies and not to contest the Rajya Sabha elections. This is the first time that TDP had decided not to contest the Rajya Sabha elections.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu held meetings with senior leaders at his residence in Undavalli and called upon the rank and file to get into full election mode. He told them that there were many leaders from YSRCP who wanted to join the party but they were being very selective as the motto of the party is to give priority to those who have been with the party through its good and bad times. The interest of party leaders and workers was most important for them. Naidu also discussed with party leaders the outcome of his Delhi visit.

Naidu also announced the list of 10 candidates for Assembly polls. The list includes three sitting MLAs, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary for Rajahmundry Rural, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa for Peddapuram, and Vegulla Jogeswara Rao for Mandapeta. There are a total of 19 constituencies in East Godavari district. The other candidates are Vasu for Rajahmundry City where Adireddy Bhavani is the MLA. Divya, daughter of party senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, is the candidate for Tuni constituency.

Similarly, Satyaprabha, wife of the late leader Varupula Raja, is the candidate from Prathipadu, and Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy for Anaparti. Datla Subbaraju's name was announced for Mummidivaram. Jyotula Nehru will contest from Jaggampeta constituency and Bandaru Satyananda Rao from Kothapeta. It now remains to be seen if the remaining nine seats would be given to Jana Sena or both TDP and JSP will share them.