Vijayawada: TDP raises pitch for slashing State taxes on petrol, diesel

Vijayawada: Demanding the State government to immediately reduce VAT on diesel and petrol, the TDP leaders and workers staged a protest in the city on Tuesday.

Addressing the party workers at Dharna Chowk on Tuesday, TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao alleged that the YSRCP government cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh on decreasing the taxes on the petrol and diesel in the State.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured the people of slashing the taxes on diesel and petrol before the elections and now refusing to doing same in spite of steep hike of fuel prices.

Bonda Uma questioned as to why the State government was not reducing the taxes on diesel and petrol when some other States are doing so. He recalled YS Jagan had alleged that the Telugu Desam government was collecting the highest taxes in the country on fuel. The fuel prices in Andhra Pradesh are more compared to other States and questioned where the taxes are going to. He said the State government is implementing the welfare schemes with one hand and robbing the people of the State with another hand by increasing taxes.

The former MLA said the people of the State are slowly recovering from the impact of the Covid and the government is burdening them with higher taxes.

TDP State secretary Navaneetam Sambasiva Rao, former VMC floor leader Yerubotu Ramana, Telugu Mahila State media coordinator S Gayatri and other leaders and party functionaries participated in the protest.