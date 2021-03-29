Vijayawada: Teachers demand pending salaries

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Teachers' Federation (APTF) on Sunday demanded payment of salaries for the last three months to the teachers who were transferred in January.

The State sub-committee of the APTF which met here on Sunday, decided to launch an agitation if the salaries were not paid immediately as the Education Department miserably failed to release salaries in time to the teachers who were transferred in January. President and general secretary of APTF K Bhanu Murthy and P Panduranga Varaprasad respectively said in a statement here on Sunday that this was the result of reapportionment undertaken by the Education Department without caring for the objections raised by the teachers. Moreover, the officials failed to set right things, they alleged.

They said that the Apps introduced against the teachers resulted in loss of teaching hours. The Apps should be withdrawn immediately, they demanded.

The teacher leaders demanded that the teachers should relieved of the responsibility in the second phase of Naadu-Nedu programme, the thousands of teacher posts should be filled up immediately, the ratio of the students and teachers should be maintained by appointing in sufficient numbers. They also demanded sanctioning of posts like junior assistant, librarian, lab assistant, computer instructor, attendars, watchman, data entry operator, sweeper for every school. MLC Pakalapati Raghu Varma, editor of Upadhyaya magazine Shaik Jilani, former general secretary N Parameswara Rao, State vice-president Chennupati Manjula, A Syamsundar Reddy, Netanjaneya Prasad, Konanki Ashok Kumar, State secretaries Dhavala Saraswati and BA Salmon Raju were present in the meeting.