Vijayawada: Thousands take part in Rathotsavam

Vijayawada(NTR district): Thousands of devotees participated in the annual Rathotsavam organised by Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram committee on canal road here on Sunday.

The organisers have been conducting the Rathotsavam for the last 153 years to mark Maha Sivaratri festival.

The devotees took out the procession with the deities of Sri Durga, Ganga Sameta Malleswara Swamy, Sri Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy and Sri Bhadrakaliswara Swamy on the main roads in one town. Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata, temple committee executive members and devotees participated in the chariot pulling programme.

West Assembly constituency MLA Velampalli Srinivas, Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram committee president and secretary Batchu Venkata Prasad, N Rajesh and others supervised the Rathotsavam. Several hundred artistes participated in the programmes and performed the folk dances. Rathosavam to mark the Maha Sivaratri is one of the important religious programmes conducted in One Town. The annual programme attracts a large number of devotees from different parts of the city.