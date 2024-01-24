Vijayawada: Three railway staff receive safety awards

Vijayawada: South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain presented the Man of the Month safety awards to three employees of Vijayawada Division for showing alertness in duty and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil attended the virtual safety meeting along with principal heads of departments and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the other five Divisions from their respective offices.

The General Manager reviewed the safety preparedness of the Zone and instructed the officials to conduct regular safety drives, and night inspections in the sections to notice the deficiencies in the system and to ensure alertness and avoid untoward incidents. DRM Narendra A Patil congratulated the staff for their alertness and prompt action on duty.

Three employees of Vijayawada Division, who bagged the safety awards for December, 2023 include J Sridhar, Loco Pilot Mail/Express, Ch Sivaji, Assistant Pointsman, Nuzvid and Ch Vijay Kumar, Pointsman and Bayyavaram.