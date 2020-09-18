Vijayawada: Three teams to probe missing of silver lion idols

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu has said three teams were formed to investigate the missing of three silver lion idols of chariot at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple. Speaking to media here on Thursday, the Commissioner said the police have asked all the temple management committees to arrange security at the temples and install CC cameras.

He further said peace committees were formed to maintain peace and harmony. On the other hand, the Durga temple administration has lodged a complaint with the I-Town police on Thursday over the missing of three lion idols affixed to the chariot. Temple executive officer M V Suresh Babu lodged the complaint stating that the chariot was not used since the YSRCP government came to power.

He said the previous private security company also not handed over the three lion idols to present committee. Temple Trust Board Chairman Pyla Sominadu asked as to why the Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas should resign over the missing of idols of chariot. As part of enquiry on second day on Thursday, the officials verified the records and collected the details of chariot and idols, which costs about Rs 20 lakh.

