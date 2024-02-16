Vijayawada: Ticket aspirants make a beeline to N Chandrababu Naidu house

Vijayawada : Hectic activity is seen at the residence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli on Thursday as party ticket aspirants are seen in a big number along with their supporters.

YCP leader of Narasaraopet A Chinna Venkata Reddy reached Chandrababu residence with huge convoy of cars along with number of supporters. Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayalu also said to have met Chandrababu Naidu. It may be noted

that Krishnadevarayalu resigned from YCP as the party denied ticket to him. It is said that he will join TDP soon. Party senior leaders Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Yeluri sambasiva Rao, Anagani Satyaprasad and former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya met Chandrababu Naidu on Monday.

Chandrababu also discussed with Nuzvid party in-charge Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao as the party is likely to allot the Nuzvid ticket to former minister and YCP leader Kolusu Parthasarathy who joined TDP recently.

Meanwhile party leaders from several constituencies including Chintalapudi, Narasaraopet, Allagadda, Kovur, Kadiri, Narasaraopet and Addanki met Chandrababu Naidu at his residence as large number of people joined the TDP.