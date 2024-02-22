Vijayawada to host Dastkar Bazaar from tomorrow

Vijayawada : The Craft Council of India is organising Dastkar Bazaar for the first time in the city from Friday, according to Ranjana, president of the Crafts Council of India.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, Ranjana said that P Prasanti, director of Agriculture Marketing will inaugurate the Dastkar Bazaar at the Siddhartha Hotel Management Grounds in the city.

More than one hundred craft groups and craft entrepreneurs from more than 20 states across the country would participate in the Bazaar to celebrate an authentic experience of quality Indian handicrafts in a single space.

The visitors may choose from a treasure trove of handloom textiles, lifestyle accessories, traditional silver and brass jewelry, fashionable home décor, stunning metal, wood and pottery items and more.

The stalls include handloom cotton, linen, silk, khadi, jamdani, ikkat, wool, Banarasi, Chanderi and Maheswari weaving, Indigo block printing, mirror work, paper mache, Lambani embroidery, cane and bamboo craft, sea shell craft, copper bells, and paintings from Madhubani, Phad, Tanjore, and Gond, embossed leather work, footwear, glass work, terracotta and blue pottery, musical instruments and studio pottery. In addition, there would be a regional multi-cuisine food court to take the visitors to indulge in culinary adventure to taste an amazing array of dishes and beverages from different corners of the country, she said.