Live
- PL Sector Report: Oil & Gas - Sector Update – Uncertainties to hog OMCs
- Chandrayaan 3 LIVE | Making effort to see tiranga on the Moon: Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Young woman allegedly ends life following lovers suicide in East Godavari
- Onam 2023: Healthy Oats-Based Traditional Recipes
- Premium Kidswear Brand OneFriday Launches first Autumn-Winter Collection "Varsity Chic" at Flagship Store in DLF Mall, Noida
- Keeravaani to collaborate with Chiranjeevi after three decades!
- Prabhas lauds ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ trailer; shares his best wishes
- ‘Weapon’ teaser hints an intense and action-packed thriller
- ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ to have a massive schedule from September 5th
- Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik decides on final decision…
Just In
Vijayawada to host Doctors Olympiad 2023
Highlights
Vijayawada to host the Dictors Olympiad from Nov 22 to 26. Over 2500 doctors from various parts of the country will participate in the sports event.
Vijayawada to host the Doctors Olympiad from Nov 22 to 26. Over 2500 doctors from various parts of the country will participate in the sports event.
Indian Medical Association national president Dr. Sharad Kr. Agarwal. state president Dr. G Ravi Krishna and other members released logo on Doctors Olympiad 2023 in a programme organised in the city. The IMA AP and IMA Vijayawada unit are jointly organizing the sports event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS