Vijayawada to host Doctors Olympiad 2023

Vijayawada to host Doctors Olympiad 2023
Vijayawada to host the Doctors Olympiad from Nov 22 to 26. Over 2500 doctors from various parts of the country will participate in the sports event.

Indian Medical Association national president Dr. Sharad Kr. Agarwal. state president Dr. G Ravi Krishna and other members released logo on Doctors Olympiad 2023 in a programme organised in the city. The IMA AP and IMA Vijayawada unit are jointly organizing the sports event.

