Vijayawada: Tomatoes out of stock at Rythu Bazaars

Vijayawada(NTR District): Consumers are eagerly waiting for the supply of tomatoes by the State government to Rythu bazaars in Vijayawada. Very small quantities of tomatoes are being sold in these bazaars at Rs 54 to Rs 56 per kg. In retail market, tomatoes are sold at Rs 100 per kg due to non-availability of stocks in the city and short supply from other States.

During the past few weeks, tomato prices gradually increased from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 100 per kg in Vijayawada city and other parts of the State.

Tomato supplies from Madanapalle are drastically declined.

The State government has decided to sell tomato through rythu bazaars at reasonable prices. But in Vijayawada, tomato stocks have not arrived to rythu bazaars from other places like Hyderabad, Bengaluru or Nizamabad. The vendors in rythu bazaars in Vijayawada city are purchasing from local wholesalers and selling in lesser quantities. Very low-quality tomatoes are available in rythu bazaars due to falling of imports to city from Madanapalle.

Tomato prices are beyond the reach of common people and being sold at Rs 100 per kg in retail market. In this backdrop, consumers are eagerly waiting for the supply from the government to rythu bazaars. It is assumed the government price may be Rs 60 per kg in these bazars.

K Narayana, a wholesale trader, said the tomato prices may come down in two weeks and till then the consumers have to wait.

Srinivasa Sastry, estate officer, Ajit Singh Nagar rythu bazaar, said that it's not possible to sell tomatoes at low price in rythu bazaars because they have to be imported from distant places like Nizamabad and Bengaluru.

He said the transport cost is very high and local stocks are not available in the summer.