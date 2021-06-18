Vijayawada: Traders elated as curfew relaxation extended to 6 pm

Vijayawada: The State government's decision to relax the curfew timing from 6 am to 6 pm will be very useful to restore the trading activity in the city as the traders get time to continue the business activity till 5 pm.

As per the announcement made by the government on Friday, the traders should close the shops at any cost by 5 pm. The new orders will be implemented from June 21. So far, the curfew relaxation is being given from 6 am to 2 pm. The traders have been closing the shops around 1 pm and they get only six hours for doing the business. Customers from other towns, nearby villages are not coming to the city for shopping.

With relaxation time increased up to 6 pm, the customers from other places will come to the city and can buy till afternoon and return by evening.

Both wholesale and retail businesses in the city were badly affected since curfew started on May 5. Initially, the relaxation was given from 6 am to 12noon only and later extended up to 2pm.

The traders lost the income due to lockdown and have to pay rents, taxes and wages to the workers and to meet other expenses. After more than seven weeks of slow trading activity, the business may be increased from June 21.

KV Murthy, a textile trader at Beasant Road, said the government has taken good decision increasing relaxation in curfew timing. He hoped the trading activity would increase in the coming days. Traders, particularly the grocery shops, fancy shops, super markets, hotels, restaurants, footwear, garments, textiles shops, and cloth traders can increase the business activity.

T Raja, a grocery trader in One Town said he faced many difficulties to pay the shop rent in June due to lack of income in May. He hoped the trading activity will be resumed as usual in the coming days.Thousands of petty traders, hawkers, street vendors will be able to continue the trading activity till 5 pm.

A large number of autodrivers can do transportation activity with the relaxation of curfew. They have been struggling due to drastic fall in daily income under the impact of lockdown. The drivers of autos, maxi cabs and other transport operators had lost their income. They can get relief with extension of relaxation time.