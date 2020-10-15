Vijayawada: Traffic restrictions imposed in the city amid Navaratri celebrations

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Vijayawada city in the wake of Kanaka Durga Navaratri celebrations at Vijayawada Indrakeeladri from the 17th to the 25th of this month. It will be in operation from October 16th to midnight on the 25th. It was clarified that vehicles going to other places via Vijayawada are not allowed into the city and no vehicles will be allowed on the Prakasam Barrage from the 20th to the morning of the 22nd of this month. On the other hand, traffic diversions and parking slots have been set up to avoid inconvenience to the people and devotees of the city.

According to the Commissioner of Police, vehicles between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad will be diverted to Hanuman Junction, Nuzivid, Mylavaram, and Ibrahimpatnam while the vehicles between Visakhapatnam and Chennai will be diverted to Hanuman Junction, Avanigadda, Repalle, Bapatla and Chirala and that of between Guntur to Visakhapatnam, vehicles will be diverted from Budampadu to Ponnur, Repalle, Avanigadda and Hanuman Junction respectively.

On the other hand, RTC bus services between Vijayawada and Hyderabad will be diverted to Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Challapalli Bangla, Budameru Bridge, Pipes Road, Sithara, Gollapudi Y-Junction, Ibrahimpatnam. The city buses between Vijayawada - Ibrahimpatnam will run through Prakasam statue, low Bridge, Gadda Bomma, KR Market, Panja Center, nepro Chowk, Chittinagar, Tunnel, Sitara, Gollapudi and Ibrahimpatnam. The permission was given to the vehicles passing from Ibrahimpatnam to Gollapudi, Sithara, CVR Fly-over, Chittinagar, Nehru Chowk, Panja Center, Low-Bridge, Prakasam Statue, ACR, City Bus Stop at KR Market.

Meanwhile, parking places were also set up for the public and vehicles who come for Dussehra Navaratri.The parking places for two wheelers were set up at Padmavati Ghat, Irrigation parking, Falcon, Lotus apartment, RTC. Workshop Road respectively and for the four wheelers at Seetammavari Paata, Gandhiji Municipal High School and TTD Parking.