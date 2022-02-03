Vijayawada: Traffic restrictions on BRTS Road today

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada police have imposed traffic restrictions on BRTS road from 5 am to 3 pm on Thursday (February 3) as PRC Sadhana Samiti is going to conduct 'Chalo Vijayawada' on Thursday as part of State-wide agitation, demanding the government withdrawal of new PRC orders and implementation of old PRC.

The PRC Sadhana Samiti has decided to conduct a rally and meeting from 10 am to 2 pm on BRTS Road. But the police denied permission.

The city police on Wednesday announced that no vehicle would be allowed from 5 am to 3 pm on BRTS Road on Thursday and appealed to people to cooperate with the police. They announced the traffic diversion for commuters.

Vehicles passing from Ajit Singh Nagar, Vambay Colony, Kandrika and Nunna will not be allowed on BRTS Road. These vehicles would be diverted through Budameru bridge, Prabhas College, FCI godowns and Eluru canal locks junction into the city.

Vehicles passing from Devi Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Mutyalamapadu and Satyanarayanapuram will be diverted to Government Press Junction, GS Raju Road, Satyanarayanapuram old Police Station, Prabhas College, FCI and Eluru Locks. Vehicles passing from Ramavarappadu and Gunadala will be diverted to Eluru Road from Padvalarevu junction.

Vehicles from Pezzonipet, Kedareswarapet, Ayodhyanagar and BRTS Road to Singhnagar will be diverted through FCI, Prabhas College and Singh Nagar flyover. The vehicles passing from one-town, two-town, Bhavanipuram, Gollapudi and Ibrahimpatnam towards Ajit Singh Nagar will be diverted through Errakatta Road, FCI road.