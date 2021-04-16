Vijayawada: Triage centre opened at Govt Dental College

Vijayawada: The district administration has inaugurated the Triage centre at the NTR Dental College near the GGH, Gunadala. Asymptomatic people can visit the Triage centre and get medicine free of cost for 14 days. People who suspected of Covid and asymptomatic persons can visit the Triage centre and undergo medical tests. They can take suggestions from the doctors for the 14-day home isolation.

District Collector Md Imtiaz along with Joint Collector L Sivasankar inaugurated the Triage centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said 104 call centre facility was also inaugurated to help the people get information of Covid19 symptoms, treatment, medicine and other suggestions. He said the doctors in the Triage centre will recommend for the home isolation and appealed to people to be careful with Covid. He said the second wave of Covid seems to be very dangerous and asked people to wear masks in public places, maintain physical distance and wash hands with sanitisers.

Joint Collector Sivasankar said pamphlet with information on Covid symptoms, medicine, suggestions printed in both Telugu and English and medicines will be given to the people, who wish for the home isolation.

DM and HO Dr M Suhasini, Dental College principal Dr G Yugandhar, Arogyasri coordinator Balasubramanyam and others attended the Triage centre inauguration.