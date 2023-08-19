Live
Vivo V29e Artistic Red edition to feature colour-changing glass
CM Siddaramaiah released rs 50 lakh each to legislators for local area development
Whole congress cabinet would be changed after two and half years : MLA
Rahul Gandhi would inaugurate Gruhalakshmi Yojana in cultural city
Desi entrepreneur's Journey towards Global Sustainable Electric Mobility
Vizag Zoo receives lioness in animal exchange programme
Hyderabad: One injured in an explosion at scrap godown in Musheerabad
Protest against water release to Tamil Nadu gains momentum in Mandya
BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda visits Himachal Pradesh on 20th August
New research exposes the dark side of social media influencers
Vijayawada: Two MLCs under Governor quota sworn in
Vijayawada : Two new MLCs nominated under Governor quota, D Kumbha Ravibabu and Karri Padmasri, were sworn in as MLCs at Assembly on Friday. AP Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju administered oath of office and handed over Legislative council rules book kits.
Minister for tribal welfare Peedika Rajanna Dora, minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, AP Assembly secretary general P P K Ramacharyulu and Legislative Council OSD Satyanarayan Rao were present.
Later, both the new MLCs met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office and expressed their gratitude.
