Vijayawada: Two MLCs under Governor quota sworn in

Vijayawada : Two new MLCs nominated under Governor quota, D Kumbha Ravibabu and Karri Padmasri, were sworn in as MLCs at Assembly on Friday. AP Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju administered oath of office and handed over Legislative council rules book kits.

Minister for tribal welfare Peedika Rajanna Dora, minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, AP Assembly secretary general P P K Ramacharyulu and Legislative Council OSD Satyanarayan Rao were present.

Later, both the new MLCs met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office and expressed their gratitude.