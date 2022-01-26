Vijayawada: Two RPF officials bag Indian Police Medals

Vijayawada: RPF inspector U Narsimha and assistant sub-inspector Shaik Mastan Vali have been bestowed with the prestigious Indian Police Medal for their exemplary service.

U Narasimha worked at CIB at Kazipet and Warangal posts and detected many theft cases of relay coils, cable drums, copper pots of loco and secured Railway property worth crores and bringing dreaded criminals to book. He has busted the gangs of theft of passenger belongings and made possible recovery of stolen property worth Rs 1.35 crore. He has also detected more than 45 gangs of railway touts by recovering Railway reservation tickets worth Rs 25 lakh.

His sincere and dedicated efforts resulted in arresting of SLR theft gang, signal tampering and robbery cases. He also rendered his service in the detection of Narcotic and Excise cases in coordination with GRP, local police and Excise department. His interest in using technology of CCTV, mobile tracking and collection of intelligence has resulted in arresting numerous interstate criminal gangs related to drugging, bag lifting and chain snatching.

Sk Mastan Vali, assistant sub-inspector posted at Tadepalli with his hard work and deep enthusiasm. He maintained proven, impeccable and self-guided integrity throughout his career by maintaining a clean and unblemished track record throughout his career.

During his tenure as ASI at Vijayawada post, in one year he has detected 06 RP (UP) Act cases and booked more than 900 offenders under Railway Act and apprehended nine criminals involved in 15 theft of passenger belonging cases with recovery of stolen property worth Rs 3.28 lakh.

He also apprehended 10 smugglers while they were transporting ganja by trains and seized 50 kg of ganja, worth Rs 1.5 lakh. He is also responsible for effective operation of CCTV surveillance system and digitalisation of railway criminal's data at Vijayawada into the data base of AP Police.