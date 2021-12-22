Vijayawada: UDA Colony lacks proper drainage system

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali and Mangalagiri Urban Development Authority (VGTM UDA) Colony, which was formed more than 20 years ago, lacks proper drainage system. Mosquito menace is troubling the residents due to stagnation of storm water and drain water.



Around 600 families live in the UDA Colony, most of them from middleclass families, government employees, teachers, lawyers, traders and others.

The VMC laid roads in many areas of the colony, but more roads are yet to be formed.

PNS Bose, colony resident, said that now the roads' condition is very better when compared to the past. He said side drains are yet to be connected in the colony and added that thousands of pigs are roaming freely on roads causing inconvenience and creating unhygienic environment in the colony.

Though the VMC sanitation staff were collecting garbage and trying to keep the colony neat, the pig menace is haunting the residents of the colony.

Apart from these issues, the residents have another major fear of possible theft during night as the colony was located on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Advocate Pavan Kumar, who is active in the UDA Colony welfare association for a long time, said the drainage system must be improved for the free flow of storm water. He said some houses do not have underground drainage connection, which was creating problems to the colony residents. He felt that at least gravel roads should be formed on the outskirts, as two-wheeler riders were scared to drive during rainy season. The UDA Colony achieved good progress in recent years with formation of main roads and completion of UGD works, he noted.

Seeking pig menace to be solved at the earliest, Pavan Kumar said that they have submitted several representations to leaders and officials in this regard, but of no use. Water stagnation in open lands is another problem being faced by residents as stagnated water is becoming breeding ground of mosquitoes. He further added that the UDA has earmarked site for construction of park, the works of which are still pending.

R Sundar, another resident of the colony, said the police must increase patrolling during nights to check house breakings and thefts. He said drinking water supply improved in recent years in the colony. "Huge crater at the turning of LIC-2 block is scaring colony residents. After laying pipeline, the VMC authorities left the road without finishing the work. During nighttime, many two-wheeler riders are falling into the crater," he stated.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, who visited the colony recently, assured the residents of resolving their problems. He spoke to the VMC authorities and asked them to address the local problems.

The colony residents requested the VMC to pay attention to complete the works and prevent the mishaps.