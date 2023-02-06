Vijayawada: Union budget outstanding, claims BJP

Vijayawada (NTR District): BJP Mahila Morcha media convenor Sadineni Yamini alleged that the political parties, leaders in the State are trying to mislead people, even though the Union budget introduced by the Central government was outstanding.

Addressing a press meet at party State office here on Sunday, she said that the budget will increase the self-esteem of women and widen their social, economic, skill and business capabilities and added that the budget would bring long term benefits to every girl and woman. Criticising that the State government is despoiling the public, she said Machila Morcha will stand by the women.