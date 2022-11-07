Vijayawada: Union Minister A Narayanaswamy decries inequalities in society

Vijayawada: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy decried the prevailing inequalities in the society even after 75 years of independence to the country. Addressing the Samajika Samarasata Sammelan here on Sunday, the Union Minister said that there was a need to widely discuss the problems of untouchability and social boycott of people across the country.

MLC and Government Whip Dokka Manikya Varaprasad said that religious conversion has become rampant across the country. Many books are being written on untouchability but the problem remains unsolved. He said that the Constitution is not being implemented in letter and spirit with the administration not sticking to the rules. Referring to the wide discussion on reservations, the Government Whip said that the poor were not deriving benefit from the reservations.

Though the State Assemblies passed the SC and ST sub-plans, the funds were not being spent for their uplift. The sub-plan is not being implemented in at least 15 States across the country. Samajika Samarata State convener Talluri Vishnu presided over the meeting. Convener Jayaprada, RSS national prachara pramukh Sunil Ambekar, former deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, Swami Kamalananda Bharati, former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao, several writers and representatives participated. Three books authored by Prof Venkateswarllu, Dr Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao and Prof Pulikonda Subbachari were released at the meeting.